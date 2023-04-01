The Tampa Bay Rays and Detroit Tigers will meet on Saturday at Tropicana Field, at 4:10 PM ET, with Yandy Diaz and Javier Baez among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Rays vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays ranked 25th in baseball with 139 total home runs last season.

Last year the Rays ranked 24th in MLB with a .377 slugging percentage.

Tampa Bay went 22-13 in games last season when it drew at least five walks.

Detroit scored 556 runs (just 3.4 per game) last season, which ranked last in MLB.

Last year the Rays' .309 on-base percentage was 20th in baseball.

Tampa Bay struck out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 12th in MLB.

Tampa Bay pitched to a 3.41 ERA last season, which ranked fourth in baseball.

Rays pitchers had a 1.147 WHIP last season, fourth-best in the majors.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Zach Eflin makes his first start of the season for the Rays.

In his last appearance on Sunday, Nov. 6, the 28-year-old righty came out of the bullpen and went one scoreless inning against the Houston Astros.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Tigers W 4-0 Home Shane McClanahan Eduardo Rodríguez 4/1/2023 Tigers - Home Zach Eflin Spencer Turnbull 4/2/2023 Tigers - Home Jeffrey Springs Joey Wentz 4/3/2023 Nationals - Away Drew Rasmussen Trevor Williams 4/4/2023 Nationals - Away Josh Fleming - 4/5/2023 Nationals - Away Shane McClanahan - 4/7/2023 Athletics - Home - -

