Randy Arozarena -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Detroit Tigers, with Spencer Turnbull on the mound, on April 1 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Tigers.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Tigers Starter: Spencer Turnbull
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Randy Arozarena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Randy Arozarena At The Plate (2022)

  • Arozarena racked up 154 total hits while slugging .445.
  • In 61.9% of his games last year (96 of 155), Arozarena got a base hit, and in 41 of those games (26.5%) he recorded two or more hits.
  • He hit a home run in 19 games a year ago (out of 155 opportunities, 12.3%), leaving the ballpark in 3.1% of his chances at the plate.
  • Arozarena picked up an RBI in 56 out of 155 games last season (36.1%), with more than one RBI in 22 of those contests (14.2%).
  • He scored a run in 38.7% of his 155 games last year, with more than one run in 7.1% of those games (11).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
75 GP 78
.264 AVG .261
.332 OBP .326
.442 SLG .448
30 XBH 34
9 HR 11
44 RBI 45
72/27 K/BB 84/21
15 SB 17
Home Away
75 GP 80
47 (62.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 49 (61.3%)
20 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 21 (26.3%)
26 (34.7%) Games w/1+ Run 34 (42.5%)
9 (12.0%) Games w/1+ HR 10 (12.5%)
25 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 31 (38.8%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Tigers pitching staff was 25th in the league last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers had a 4.06 team ERA that ranked 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combined to give up 167 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in the big leagues.
  • Turnbull will start for the Tigers, his first of the season.
  • It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 30-year-old right-hander.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.