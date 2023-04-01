Randy Arozarena Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Tigers - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Randy Arozarena -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Detroit Tigers, with Spencer Turnbull on the mound, on April 1 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Tigers.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Tigers Starter: Spencer Turnbull
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Randy Arozarena At The Plate (2022)
- Arozarena racked up 154 total hits while slugging .445.
- In 61.9% of his games last year (96 of 155), Arozarena got a base hit, and in 41 of those games (26.5%) he recorded two or more hits.
- He hit a home run in 19 games a year ago (out of 155 opportunities, 12.3%), leaving the ballpark in 3.1% of his chances at the plate.
- Arozarena picked up an RBI in 56 out of 155 games last season (36.1%), with more than one RBI in 22 of those contests (14.2%).
- He scored a run in 38.7% of his 155 games last year, with more than one run in 7.1% of those games (11).
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|75
|GP
|78
|.264
|AVG
|.261
|.332
|OBP
|.326
|.442
|SLG
|.448
|30
|XBH
|34
|9
|HR
|11
|44
|RBI
|45
|72/27
|K/BB
|84/21
|15
|SB
|17
|Home
|Away
|75
|GP
|80
|47 (62.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|49 (61.3%)
|20 (26.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|21 (26.3%)
|26 (34.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|34 (42.5%)
|9 (12.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|10 (12.5%)
|25 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|31 (38.8%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Tigers pitching staff was 25th in the league last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers had a 4.06 team ERA that ranked 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combined to give up 167 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in the big leagues.
- Turnbull will start for the Tigers, his first of the season.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 30-year-old right-hander.
