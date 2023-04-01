Randy Arozarena -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Detroit Tigers, with Spencer Turnbull on the mound, on April 1 at 4:10 PM ET.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Tigers Starter: Spencer Turnbull

Spencer Turnbull TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Randy Arozarena At The Plate (2022)

Arozarena racked up 154 total hits while slugging .445.

In 61.9% of his games last year (96 of 155), Arozarena got a base hit, and in 41 of those games (26.5%) he recorded two or more hits.

He hit a home run in 19 games a year ago (out of 155 opportunities, 12.3%), leaving the ballpark in 3.1% of his chances at the plate.

Arozarena picked up an RBI in 56 out of 155 games last season (36.1%), with more than one RBI in 22 of those contests (14.2%).

He scored a run in 38.7% of his 155 games last year, with more than one run in 7.1% of those games (11).

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 75 GP 78 .264 AVG .261 .332 OBP .326 .442 SLG .448 30 XBH 34 9 HR 11 44 RBI 45 72/27 K/BB 84/21 15 SB 17 Home Away 75 GP 80 47 (62.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 49 (61.3%) 20 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 21 (26.3%) 26 (34.7%) Games w/1+ Run 34 (42.5%) 9 (12.0%) Games w/1+ HR 10 (12.5%) 25 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 31 (38.8%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)