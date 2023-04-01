How to Watch Miami (FL) vs. UConn on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament Final Four
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A Final Four battle features the No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (29-8) and the No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (29-7) squaring off with a trip to the National Championship Game up for grabs on Saturday at NRG Stadium. The NCAA Tournament matchup tips off at 8:49 PM.
Miami (FL) vs. UConn Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 8:49 PM ET
- Where: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas
- TV: CBS
Miami (FL) Stats Insights
- The Hurricanes have shot at a 48.4% rate from the field this season, eight percentage points greater than the 40.4% shooting opponents of the Huskies have averaged.
- Miami (FL) is 22-4 when it shoots better than 40.4% from the field.
- The Hurricanes are the 147th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies sit at seventh.
- The Hurricanes put up 15.2 more points per game (79.6) than the Huskies allow (64.4).
- Miami (FL) has a 20-3 record when giving up fewer than 78.8 points.
Miami (FL) Home & Away Comparison
- Miami (FL) scores 83.4 points per game at home, and 75.2 away.
- In 2022-23 the Hurricanes are allowing 3.9 more points per game at home (72.9) than on the road (69).
- Beyond the arc, Miami (FL) knocks down fewer trifectas away (7.2 per game) than at home (8.3), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (35.3%) than at home (39.3%) too.
Miami (FL) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/19/2023
|Indiana
|W 85-69
|MVP Arena
|3/24/2023
|Houston
|W 89-75
|T-Mobile Center
|3/26/2023
|Texas
|W 88-81
|T-Mobile Center
|4/1/2023
|UConn
|-
|NRG Stadium
