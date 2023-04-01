On Saturday, Manuel Margot (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Turnbull. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Tigers Starter: Spencer Turnbull

Spencer Turnbull TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Manuel Margot At The Plate (2022)

Margot hit .274 with 18 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 25 walks.

Margot had a hit in 62 of 91 games a year ago, with multiple hits in 24 of those games.

He went yard in four of 91 games in 2022 (4.4%), including 1.1% of his trips to the dish.

Margot picked up an RBI in 34 games last year out of 91 (37.4%), including multiple RBIs in 9.9% of those games (nine times) and three or more RBIs on three occasions..

He came around to score in 27 of his 91 games a season ago (29.7%), with two or more runs scored eight times (8.8%).

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 46 GP 43 .262 AVG .287 .317 OBP .337 .314 SLG .439 8 XBH 16 0 HR 4 19 RBI 28 36/12 K/BB 32/13 0 SB 7 Home Away 46 GP 45 30 (65.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 32 (71.1%) 10 (21.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (31.1%) 12 (26.1%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (8.9%) 16 (34.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 18 (40.0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)