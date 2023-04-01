Manuel Margot Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Tigers - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
On Saturday, Manuel Margot (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Turnbull. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.
Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Tigers Starter: Spencer Turnbull
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Manuel Margot At The Plate (2022)
- Margot hit .274 with 18 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 25 walks.
- Margot had a hit in 62 of 91 games a year ago, with multiple hits in 24 of those games.
- He went yard in four of 91 games in 2022 (4.4%), including 1.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Margot picked up an RBI in 34 games last year out of 91 (37.4%), including multiple RBIs in 9.9% of those games (nine times) and three or more RBIs on three occasions..
- He came around to score in 27 of his 91 games a season ago (29.7%), with two or more runs scored eight times (8.8%).
Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|43
|.262
|AVG
|.287
|.317
|OBP
|.337
|.314
|SLG
|.439
|8
|XBH
|16
|0
|HR
|4
|19
|RBI
|28
|36/12
|K/BB
|32/13
|0
|SB
|7
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|45
|30 (65.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|32 (71.1%)
|10 (21.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|14 (31.1%)
|12 (26.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (8.9%)
|16 (34.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|18 (40.0%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Tigers had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in the league.
- The Tigers had a 4.06 team ERA that ranked 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- The Tigers surrendered the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (167 total, one per game).
- Turnbull will start for the Tigers, his first of the season.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 30-year-old right-hander, and his first outing in more than a year.
