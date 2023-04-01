On Saturday, Manuel Margot (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Turnbull. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Tigers Starter: Spencer Turnbull
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Manuel Margot At The Plate (2022)

  • Margot hit .274 with 18 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 25 walks.
  • Margot had a hit in 62 of 91 games a year ago, with multiple hits in 24 of those games.
  • He went yard in four of 91 games in 2022 (4.4%), including 1.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Margot picked up an RBI in 34 games last year out of 91 (37.4%), including multiple RBIs in 9.9% of those games (nine times) and three or more RBIs on three occasions..
  • He came around to score in 27 of his 91 games a season ago (29.7%), with two or more runs scored eight times (8.8%).

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
46 GP 43
.262 AVG .287
.317 OBP .337
.314 SLG .439
8 XBH 16
0 HR 4
19 RBI 28
36/12 K/BB 32/13
0 SB 7
Home Away
46 GP 45
30 (65.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 32 (71.1%)
10 (21.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (31.1%)
12 (26.1%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (8.9%)
16 (34.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 18 (40.0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in the league.
  • The Tigers had a 4.06 team ERA that ranked 21st among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Tigers surrendered the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (167 total, one per game).
  • Turnbull will start for the Tigers, his first of the season.
  • It's the first appearance this season for the 30-year-old right-hander, and his first outing in more than a year.
