Luke Raley Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Tigers - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Luke Raley, who went 1-for-2 with an RBI last time out, take on Spencer Turnbull and the Detroit Tigers at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Tigers Starter: Spencer Turnbull
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Luke Raley At The Plate (2022)
- Raley hit .197 with two doubles, a home run and seven walks.
- Raley picked up at least one hit nine times last season in 22 games played (40.9%), including multiple hits on three occasions (13.6%).
- He went deep once out of 22 games a year ago, leaving the ballpark in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
- Raley picked up an RBI in four of 22 games last year.
- In six of 22 games last season he scored a run, including multiple runs once.
Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|11
|.111
|AVG
|.265
|.226
|OBP
|.366
|.111
|SLG
|.412
|0
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|1
|RBI
|3
|12/2
|K/BB
|12/5
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|11
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (54.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (18.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (27.3%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Tigers pitching staff ranked 25th in MLB last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers had the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.06).
- Tigers pitchers combined to surrender 167 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in the big leagues.
- Turnbull gets the call to start for the Tigers, his first this season.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 30-year-old right-hander.
