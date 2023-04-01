The Tampa Bay Rays and Luke Raley, who went 1-for-2 with an RBI last time out, take on Spencer Turnbull and the Detroit Tigers at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-2 with an RBI against the Tigers.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Tigers Starter: Spencer Turnbull

Spencer Turnbull TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Luke Raley At The Plate (2022)

Raley hit .197 with two doubles, a home run and seven walks.

Raley picked up at least one hit nine times last season in 22 games played (40.9%), including multiple hits on three occasions (13.6%).

He went deep once out of 22 games a year ago, leaving the ballpark in 1.4% of his plate appearances.

Raley picked up an RBI in four of 22 games last year.

In six of 22 games last season he scored a run, including multiple runs once.

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 11 GP 11 .111 AVG .265 .226 OBP .366 .111 SLG .412 0 XBH 3 0 HR 1 1 RBI 3 12/2 K/BB 12/5 0 SB 0 Home Away 11 GP 11 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)