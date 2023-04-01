The Tampa Bay Rays and Luke Raley, who went 1-for-2 with an RBI last time out, take on Spencer Turnbull and the Detroit Tigers at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Tigers Starter: Spencer Turnbull
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Luke Raley At The Plate (2022)

  • Raley hit .197 with two doubles, a home run and seven walks.
  • Raley picked up at least one hit nine times last season in 22 games played (40.9%), including multiple hits on three occasions (13.6%).
  • He went deep once out of 22 games a year ago, leaving the ballpark in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Raley picked up an RBI in four of 22 games last year.
  • In six of 22 games last season he scored a run, including multiple runs once.

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
11 GP 11
.111 AVG .265
.226 OBP .366
.111 SLG .412
0 XBH 3
0 HR 1
1 RBI 3
12/2 K/BB 12/5
0 SB 0
Home Away
11 GP 11
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Tigers pitching staff ranked 25th in MLB last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers had the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.06).
  • Tigers pitchers combined to surrender 167 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in the big leagues.
  • Turnbull gets the call to start for the Tigers, his first this season.
  • It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 30-year-old right-hander.
