Lightning vs. Islanders: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tampa Bay Lightning (44-26-6) square off against the New York Islanders (39-28-9) at Amalie Arena on Saturday, April 1 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSUNX, and MSGSN. The Lightning knocked off the Washington Capitals 5-1 in their last game, while the Islanders are coming off a 2-1 shootout victory over the Washington Capitals.
Lightning vs. Islanders Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUNX, and MSGSN
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Lightning (-155)
|Islanders (+135)
|6
Lightning Betting Insights
- The Lightning have gone 38-21 when favored on the moneyline this season.
- Tampa Bay has a 27-12 record (winning 69.2% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -155 or shorter.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Lightning's implied win probability is 60.8%.
- In 49 of 76 matches this season, Tampa Bay and its opponent have combined to finish above 6 goals.
Lightning vs. Islanders Rankings
|Lightning Total (Rank)
|Islanders Total (Rank)
|259 (5th)
|Goals
|225 (22nd)
|229 (13th)
|Goals Allowed
|202 (4th)
|65 (3rd)
|Power Play Goals
|33 (31st)
|48 (16th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|38 (3rd)
Lightning Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games, Tampa Bay hit the over four times.
- The Lightning and their opponents have averaged 6.3 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.3 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.
- In the past 10 games, the Lightning have scored 1.4 fewer goals per game than their season average.
- The Lightning's 259 goals this season make them the fifth-best scoring team in the NHL.
- On defense, the Lightning have conceded 229 goals (3.0 per game) to rank 13th in league action.
- The team has the league's 10th-best goal differential at +30 this season.
