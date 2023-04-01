Coming off a win last time out, the Tampa Bay Lightning will host the New York Islanders (who also won their most recent game) on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

You can watch along on ESPN+, BSSUNX, and MSGSN to see the Lightning play the Islanders.

Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUNX, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSSUNX, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Lightning vs. Islanders Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/22/2022 Lightning Islanders 5-3 TB

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning have allowed 229 total goals (3.0 per game), ranking 13th in league play in goals against.

The Lightning score the fifth-most goals in the NHL (259 total, 3.4 per game).

In the last 10 contests, the Lightning are 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Lightning have given up 2.6 goals per game (26 total) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.0 goals per game (30 total) during that time.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nikita Kucherov 76 29 74 103 87 55 100% Brayden Point 76 46 39 85 41 47 50.7% Steven Stamkos 75 32 47 79 51 25 53.9% Brandon Hagel 76 27 32 59 43 85 28.8% Alex Killorn 76 24 34 58 53 39 100%

Islanders Stats & Trends

The Islanders have one of the top defenses in the NHL, conceding 202 total goals (2.7 per game), fourth in the league.

With 225 goals (3.0 per game), the Islanders have the NHL's 22nd-ranked offense.

In the last 10 games, the Islanders are 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Islanders have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) over that time.

Islanders Key Players