Lee Hodges is in sixth place, with a score of -7, heading into the final round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks).

Lee Hodges Insights

Hodges has finished below par on six occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has registered the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score four times in his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Hodges has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

Hodges has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice in his past five tournaments.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

Hodges has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 32 -6 277 0 16 0 1 $1.5M

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

The most recent time Hodges played this event was in 2022, and he failed to make the cut.

At 7,438 yards, TPC San Antonio (Oaks) is set up as a par-72 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the PGA Tour have been played on courses with an average distance of 7,294 yards.

In the past year, PGA Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while TPC San Antonio (Oaks) has a recent scoring average of -2.

Courses that Hodges has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,286 yards, 152 yards shorter than the 7,438-yard TPC San Antonio (Oaks) this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, lower than the -2 average at this course.

Hodges' Last Time Out

Hodges finished in the 24th percentile on the 20 par-3 holes at the Valspar Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes.

His 4.11-stroke average on the 36 par-4 holes at the Valspar Championship placed him in the 52nd percentile.

Hodges was better than 36% of the competitors at the Valspar Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.81 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.75.

Hodges failed to card a birdie on any of the 20 par-3s at the Valspar Championship (the field averaged 1.4).

On the 20 par-3s at the Valspar Championship, Hodges had four bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 3.4).

Hodges recorded more birdies or better (five) than the tournament average of 3.3 on the 36 par-4s at the Valspar Championship.

In that last competition, Hodges posted a bogey or worse on seven of 36 par-4s (the field averaged six).

Hodges finished the Valspar Championship with a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.3 on the 16 par-5s.

The field at the Valspar Championship averaged 1.3 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Hodges finished without one.

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

72 / 7,438 yards Hodges Odds to Win: +6600 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Hodges' performance prior to the 2023 Valero Texas Open.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.