Kevin Love plus his Miami Heat teammates hit the court versus the Dallas Mavericks at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday.

Love, in his last game (March 29 loss against the Knicks) posted five points.

Below, we dig into Love's stats and trends to help you pick out the top prop bets.

Kevin Love Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 8.1 6.9 Rebounds 5.5 6.5 4.7 Assists -- 1.9 2 PRA -- 16.5 13.6 PR 12.5 14.6 11.6 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.5



Kevin Love Insights vs. the Mavericks

Love's opponents, the Mavericks, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.6 possessions per game, while his Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.1.

The Mavericks concede 113.3 points per game, 15th-ranked in the league.

The Mavericks give up 44.2 rebounds per contest, ranking 19th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Mavericks have given up 24.7 per game, eighth in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Mavericks are No. 1 in the league, giving up 11 makes per game.

Kevin Love vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/17/2022 15 9 5 2 3 0 0 12/14/2022 16 0 9 2 0 0 0

