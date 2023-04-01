Josh Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Tigers - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Josh Lowe plays his first game of the season when the Tampa Bay Rays face off against the Detroit Tigers and Spencer Turnbull at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Tigers Starter: Spencer Turnbull
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Josh Lowe At The Plate (2022)
- Lowe hit .221 with 12 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 16 walks.
- Lowe picked up a base hit in 31 of 52 games last year (59.6%), with multiple hits in nine of those contests (17.3%).
- He hit a home run in two of 52 games last year, going deep in 1% of his plate appearances.
- In 10 of 52 games last year (19.2%), Lowe drove in a run, including two games with two or more RBIs.
- He scored a run in 20 of his 52 games a season ago (38.5%), with two or more runs scored four times (7.7%).
Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|22
|.212
|AVG
|.234
|.299
|OBP
|.272
|.327
|SLG
|.364
|9
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|4
|44/13
|K/BB
|22/3
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|22
|17 (56.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (63.6%)
|5 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (18.2%)
|12 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (36.4%)
|1 (3.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.5%)
|6 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (18.2%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Tigers pitching staff ranked 25th in MLB last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers had a 4.06 team ERA that ranked 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers gave up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (167 total, one per game).
- Turnbull takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Tigers.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 30-year-old righty, and his first outing in more than a year.
