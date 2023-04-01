Josh Lowe plays his first game of the season when the Tampa Bay Rays face off against the Detroit Tigers and Spencer Turnbull at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Tigers Starter: Spencer Turnbull

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Josh Lowe At The Plate (2022)

Lowe hit .221 with 12 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 16 walks.

Lowe picked up a base hit in 31 of 52 games last year (59.6%), with multiple hits in nine of those contests (17.3%).

He hit a home run in two of 52 games last year, going deep in 1% of his plate appearances.

In 10 of 52 games last year (19.2%), Lowe drove in a run, including two games with two or more RBIs.

He scored a run in 20 of his 52 games a season ago (38.5%), with two or more runs scored four times (7.7%).

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 29 GP 22 .212 AVG .234 .299 OBP .272 .327 SLG .364 9 XBH 7 1 HR 1 9 RBI 4 44/13 K/BB 22/3 2 SB 1 Home Away 30 GP 22 17 (56.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (63.6%) 5 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (18.2%) 12 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (36.4%) 1 (3.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.5%) 6 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (18.2%)

