After going 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his last game, Jose Siri and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Detroit Tigers (who will hand the ball to Spencer Turnbull) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Tropicana Field

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Jose Siri At The Plate (2022)

Siri hit .213 with 13 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 20 walks.

Siri got a hit in 44.3% of his 106 games last year, with multiple hits in 13.2% of those contests.

He hit a long ball in 7.5% of his games in 2022 (eight of 106), including 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

Siri picked up an RBI in 20 of 106 games last year (18.9%), with two or more RBIz in four of them (3.8%).

He came around to score 40 times in 106 games (37.7%) last season, including 12 occasions when he scored more than once (11.3%).

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 42 GP 49 .206 AVG .217 .279 OBP .259 .278 SLG .383 5 XBH 17 2 HR 5 5 RBI 19 42/11 K/BB 66/9 11 SB 3 Home Away 47 GP 59 19 (40.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 28 (47.5%) 5 (10.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (15.3%) 18 (38.3%) Games w/1+ Run 22 (37.3%) 2 (4.3%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (10.2%) 5 (10.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (25.4%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)