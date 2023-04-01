After going 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his last game, Jose Siri and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Detroit Tigers (who will hand the ball to Spencer Turnbull) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Tigers.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Tigers Starter: Spencer Turnbull
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Jose Siri At The Plate (2022)

  • Siri hit .213 with 13 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 20 walks.
  • Siri got a hit in 44.3% of his 106 games last year, with multiple hits in 13.2% of those contests.
  • He hit a long ball in 7.5% of his games in 2022 (eight of 106), including 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Siri picked up an RBI in 20 of 106 games last year (18.9%), with two or more RBIz in four of them (3.8%).
  • He came around to score 40 times in 106 games (37.7%) last season, including 12 occasions when he scored more than once (11.3%).

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
42 GP 49
.206 AVG .217
.279 OBP .259
.278 SLG .383
5 XBH 17
2 HR 5
5 RBI 19
42/11 K/BB 66/9
11 SB 3
Home Away
47 GP 59
19 (40.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 28 (47.5%)
5 (10.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (15.3%)
18 (38.3%) Games w/1+ Run 22 (37.3%)
2 (4.3%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (10.2%)
5 (10.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (25.4%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff last season ranked 25th in the big leagues.
  • The Tigers' 4.06 team ERA ranked 21st across all league pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combined to give up 167 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
  • Turnbull makes his first start of the season for the Tigers.
  • It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 30-year-old right-hander.
