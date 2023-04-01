Bam Adebayo and Luka Doncic are two players to watch when the Miami Heat (40-37) and the Dallas Mavericks (37-40) play at FTX Arena on Saturday. Gametime is set for 7:30 PM ET.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup, which you can watch on NBA TV with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

How to Watch Heat vs. Mavericks

Game Day: Saturday, April 1

Saturday, April 1 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: FTX Arena

FTX Arena Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Live Stream: Watch on fuboTV!

Watch Adebayo, Doncic and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to fuboTV.

Heat's Last Game

In their most recent game, the Heat fell to the Knicks on Wednesday, 101-92. Gabe Vincent scored a team-high 21 points (and added three assists and three boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Gabe Vincent 21 3 3 2 0 4 Tyler Herro 16 2 1 0 0 2 Duncan Robinson 12 0 0 0 0 4

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Heat Players to Watch

Adebayo posts a team-high 9.3 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 20.7 points and 3.3 assists, shooting 53.9% from the field.

Tyler Herro puts up 20.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game, shooting 44.1% from the floor and 37.8% from downtown with 3.1 made 3-pointers per contest (eighth in league).

Max Strus is averaging 11.6 points, 2.1 assists and 3.3 rebounds per contest.

Caleb Martin posts 9.8 points, 5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 46.2% from the floor and 36.4% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 23.3 4.5 4.6 1.2 0.4 0.7 Bam Adebayo 18.1 8.4 3.5 1 0.9 0 Tyler Herro 20.9 4.7 3.5 0.4 0.1 3.2 Gabe Vincent 10.3 1.6 2 1.2 0.1 1.7 Max Strus 9.6 2.2 2 0.4 0.1 2.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.