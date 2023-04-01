How to Watch the Heat vs. Mavericks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Heat (40-37) will try to halt a three-game losing streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (37-40) on April 1, 2023 at FTX Arena.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Heat and Mavericks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.
Heat vs. Mavericks Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
- TV: NBA TV
Heat Stats Insights
- The Heat make 45.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points lower than the Mavericks have allowed to their opponents (48.5%).
- Miami is 15-3 when it shoots higher than 48.5% from the field.
- The Heat are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 30th.
- The 108.7 points per game the Heat average are only 4.6 fewer points than the Mavericks allow (113.3).
- When Miami puts up more than 113.3 points, it is 15-6.
Heat Home & Away Comparison
- The Heat are posting 110.7 points per game in home games. In away games, they are averaging 106.7 points per contest.
- At home, Miami is giving up 0.3 more points per game (109.9) than on the road (109.6).
- The Heat are draining 11.8 threes per game with a 35.8% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which is 0.1 more threes and 3.3% points better than they're averaging in road games (11.7 threes per game, 32.5% three-point percentage).
Heat Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Bam Adebayo
|Questionable
|Hip
|Kyle Lowry
|Questionable
|Knee
|Nikola Jovic
|Out
|Back
