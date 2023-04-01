The Miami Heat (40-37) will try to halt a three-game losing streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (37-40) on April 1, 2023 at FTX Arena.

Heat vs. Mavericks Game Info

Heat Stats Insights

  • The Heat make 45.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points lower than the Mavericks have allowed to their opponents (48.5%).
  • Miami is 15-3 when it shoots higher than 48.5% from the field.
  • The Heat are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 30th.
  • The 108.7 points per game the Heat average are only 4.6 fewer points than the Mavericks allow (113.3).
  • When Miami puts up more than 113.3 points, it is 15-6.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

  • The Heat are posting 110.7 points per game in home games. In away games, they are averaging 106.7 points per contest.
  • At home, Miami is giving up 0.3 more points per game (109.9) than on the road (109.6).
  • The Heat are draining 11.8 threes per game with a 35.8% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which is 0.1 more threes and 3.3% points better than they're averaging in road games (11.7 threes per game, 32.5% three-point percentage).

Heat Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Bam Adebayo Questionable Hip
Kyle Lowry Questionable Knee
Nikola Jovic Out Back

