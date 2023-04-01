The Miami Heat (40-37) have three players on the injury report, including Bam Adebayo, for their matchup against the Dallas Mavericks (37-40) at FTX Arena on Saturday, April 1 at 7:30 PM ET.

The Heat are coming off of a 101-92 loss to the Knicks in their last game on Wednesday. In the losing effort, Gabe Vincent led the Heat with 21 points.

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Bam Adebayo C Questionable Hip 20.7 9.3 3.3 Kyle Lowry PG Questionable Knee 11.5 4.2 5.1 Nikola Jovic PF Out Back 5.5 2.1 0.7

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today

Mavericks Injuries: Frank Ntilikina: Questionable (Knee)

Heat vs. Mavericks Game Info

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: NBA TV, BSSUN, and BSSW

Heat Season Insights

The Heat average just 4.6 fewer points per game (108.7) than the Mavericks allow (113.3).

Miami has a 15-6 record when scoring more than 113.3 points.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Heat have increased their production slightly over their last 10 games, scoring 111.2 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 108.7 they've put up over the course of this season.

Miami knocks down 11.7 three-pointers per game (18th in the league) while shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc (27th in the NBA). It is making 1.5 fewer threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 13.2 per game while shooting 37%.

The Heat's 109.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 25th in the NBA, and the 110.5 points they allow per 100 possessions rank ninth in the league.

Heat vs. Mavericks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Heat -1 225.5

