Heat vs. Mavericks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Miami Heat (40-37) are 1.5-point favorites as they try to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (37-40) on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at FTX Arena. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSUN, and BSSW. The point total is set at 224.5 for the matchup.
Heat vs. Mavericks Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
- TV: NBA TV, BSSUN, and BSSW
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Heat
|-1.5
|224.5
Heat Betting Records & Stats
- Miami's 77 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 224.5 points 26 times.
- Miami has an average point total of 218.5 in its matchups this year, 6.0 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Heat are 27-50-0 ATS this season.
- Miami has entered the game as favorites 53 times this season and won 33, or 62.3%, of those games.
- This season, Miami has won 33 of its 53 games, or 62.3%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Heat.
Heat vs. Mavericks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 224.5
|% of Games Over 224.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Heat
|26
|33.8%
|108.7
|222.5
|109.8
|223.1
|219.6
|Mavericks
|40
|51.9%
|113.8
|222.5
|113.3
|223.1
|224.7
Additional Heat Insights & Trends
- The Heat have gone 5-5 over their last 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.
- The Heat have hit the over in six of their past 10 games.
- Miami has done a better job covering the spread in road games (15-23-0) than it has at home (12-27-0).
- The 108.7 points per game the Heat record are just 4.6 fewer points than the Mavericks give up (113.3).
- Miami is 10-11 against the spread and 15-6 overall when scoring more than 113.3 points.
Heat vs. Mavericks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Heat
|27-50
|18-37
|36-41
|Mavericks
|29-47
|14-14
|40-37
Heat vs. Mavericks Point Insights
|Heat
|Mavericks
|108.7
|113.8
|30
|16
|10-11
|23-25
|15-6
|32-16
|109.8
|113.3
|2
|15
|21-31
|11-15
|32-20
|16-10
