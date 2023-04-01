The Miami Heat (40-37) are 1.5-point favorites as they try to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (37-40) on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at FTX Arena. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSUN, and BSSW. The point total is set at 224.5 for the matchup.

Heat vs. Mavericks Odds & Info

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: NBA TV, BSSUN, and BSSW

Favorite Spread Over/Under Heat -1.5 224.5

Heat Betting Records & Stats

Miami's 77 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 224.5 points 26 times.

Miami has an average point total of 218.5 in its matchups this year, 6.0 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Heat are 27-50-0 ATS this season.

Miami has entered the game as favorites 53 times this season and won 33, or 62.3%, of those games.

This season, Miami has won 33 of its 53 games, or 62.3%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Heat.

Heat vs. Mavericks Over/Under Stats

Heat vs Mavericks Total Facts Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Heat 26 33.8% 108.7 222.5 109.8 223.1 219.6 Mavericks 40 51.9% 113.8 222.5 113.3 223.1 224.7

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

The Heat have gone 5-5 over their last 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.

The Heat have hit the over in six of their past 10 games.

Miami has done a better job covering the spread in road games (15-23-0) than it has at home (12-27-0).

The 108.7 points per game the Heat record are just 4.6 fewer points than the Mavericks give up (113.3).

Miami is 10-11 against the spread and 15-6 overall when scoring more than 113.3 points.

Heat vs. Mavericks Betting Splits

Heat and Mavericks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Heat 27-50 18-37 36-41 Mavericks 29-47 14-14 40-37

Heat vs. Mavericks Point Insights

Scoring Insights Heat Mavericks 108.7 Points Scored (PG) 113.8 30 NBA Rank (PPG) 16 10-11 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 23-25 15-6 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 32-16 109.8 Points Allowed (PG) 113.3 2 NBA Rank (PAPG) 15 21-31 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 11-15 32-20 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 16-10

