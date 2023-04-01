The Miami Heat (40-37) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (37-40) on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at FTX Arena as only 1-point favorites. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSUN, and BSSW.

Heat vs. Mavericks Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSUN, and BSSW

NBA TV, BSSUN, and BSSW Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Heat vs. Mavericks Score Prediction

Prediction: Heat 113 - Mavericks 110

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Mavericks

Pick ATS: Heat (- 1)

Heat (- 1) Pick OU: Under (225)



The Mavericks sport a 28-45-4 ATS record this season as opposed to the 27-46-4 mark from the Heat.

As a 1-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Dallas is 12-13-2 against the spread compared to the 18-34-4 ATS record Miami racks up as a 1-point favorite.

When it comes to topping the total in 2022-23, Dallas and its opponents do it more often (50.6% of the time) than Miami and its opponents (45.5%).

The Heat have a .618 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (34-21) this season while the Mavericks have a .259 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (7-20).

Heat Performance Insights

Because of Miami's offensive struggles this year, ranking worst in the NBA with 108.7 points per game, it has been forced to rely on its defense, which ranks second-best in the league by giving up 109.8 points per game.

The Heat are averaging 23.5 assists per game, which ranks them 25th in the NBA in 2022-23.

The Heat rank fourth-worst in the NBA with a 34.1% shooting percentage from three-point land. Meanwhile, they are draining 11.7 three-pointers per game (18th-ranked in league).

So far this season, Miami has taken 59.6% two-pointers, accounting for 69.8% of the team's buckets. It has shot 40.4% threes (30.2% of the team's baskets).

