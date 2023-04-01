Harold Ramirez Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Tigers - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Harold Ramirez -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Detroit Tigers, with Spencer Turnbull on the hill, on April 1 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Tigers.
Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Tigers Starter: Spencer Turnbull
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Harold Ramirez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Harold Ramirez At The Plate (2022)
- Ramirez hit .300 with 24 doubles, six home runs and 20 walks.
- Ramirez got a base hit in 81 out of 122 games last year (66.4%), with multiple hits in 34 of them (27.9%).
- He went yard in 4.9% of his games in 2022 (six of 122), including 1.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Ramirez drove in a run in 43 of 122 games last season (35.2%), including 12 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (9.8%). He had three or more RBIs in four games.
- He scored in 40 of 122 games last season, with multiple runs in five of those games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|57
|.333
|AVG
|.270
|.383
|OBP
|.308
|.453
|SLG
|.360
|17
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|3
|28
|RBI
|31
|36/12
|K/BB
|36/8
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|59
|42 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|39 (66.1%)
|18 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|16 (27.1%)
|23 (36.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|17 (28.8%)
|3 (4.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (5.1%)
|20 (31.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|23 (39.0%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Tigers pitching staff ranked 25th in the league last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers had a 4.06 team ERA that ranked 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combined to allow 167 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in the big leagues.
- Turnbull will make his first start of the season for the Tigers.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 30-year-old righty, and his first outing in more than a year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.