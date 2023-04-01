Francisco Mejia is back in the lineup for the Tampa Bay Rays and will face Spencer Turnbull and the Detroit Tigers April 1 at 4:10 PM ET.

Francisco Mejía Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Tigers Starter: Spencer Turnbull
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Francisco Mejía At The Plate (2022)

  • Mejia hit .242 with 22 doubles, six home runs and seven walks.
  • Mejia got a hit in 46 of 94 games a season ago, with multiple hits in 20 of those games.
  • Including the 94 games he played in last season, he hit a home run in five of them (5.3%), hitting a home run in 2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Mejia picked up an RBI in 19 of 94 games last season (20.2%), with two or more RBIz in eight of those contests (8.5%).
  • In 28 of 94 games last year (29.8%) he scored, and in four of those games (4.3%) he scored two or more runs.

Francisco Mejía Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
41 GP 45
.288 AVG .204
.291 OBP .242
.424 SLG .344
14 XBH 14
2 HR 4
16 RBI 15
26/1 K/BB 39/6
0 SB 0
44 GP 50
26 (59.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (40.0%)
11 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (18.0%)
12 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (32.0%)
2 (4.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (6.0%)
12 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (14.0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff last season ranked 25th in the big leagues.
  • The Tigers' 4.06 team ERA ranked 21st among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Tigers surrendered the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (167 total, one per game).
  • Turnbull will take the mound to start for the Tigers, his first this season.
  • It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 30-year-old righty.
