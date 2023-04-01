A place in the NCAA Tournament National Championship is on the table, as the No. 5 seed San Diego State Aztecs (31-6) and the No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic Owls (35-3) play in the Final Four on Saturday at 6:09 PM at NRG Stadium (airing on CBS).

In the article below, we lay out all the details you need to know about how to watch this game on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Florida Atlantic vs. San Diego State Game Info

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 6:09 PM ET

Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 6:09 PM ET Where: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Florida Atlantic Stats Insights

The Owls are shooting 46.7% from the field, 5.9% higher than the 40.8% the Aztecs' opponents have shot this season.

Florida Atlantic has put together a 25-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 40.8% from the field.

The Aztecs are the rebounding team in the country, the Owls rank 83rd.

The Owls score an average of 78 points per game, 15.1 more points than the 62.9 the Aztecs allow.

Florida Atlantic has an 18-0 record when allowing fewer than 71.5 points.

Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison

At home, Florida Atlantic averages 82.1 points per game. Away, it averages 75.9.

In 2022-23 the Owls are allowing 3.3 fewer points per game at home (64.2) than on the road (67.5).

Beyond the arc, Florida Atlantic sinks fewer 3-pointers on the road (9.9 per game) than at home (10.4), but makes a higher percentage on the road (38%) than at home (37.7%).

Florida Atlantic Schedule