Saturday's contest features the San Diego State Aztecs (31-6) and the Florida Atlantic Owls (35-3) facing off at NRG Stadium in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 70-68 win for San Diego State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 6:09 PM ET on April 1.

According to our computer prediction, San Diego State projects to cover the 1.5-point spread in its matchup against Florida Atlantic. The over/under is listed at 131.5, and the two sides are projected to exceed it.

Florida Atlantic vs. San Diego State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Time: 6:09 PM ET

6:09 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: NRG Stadium

NRG Stadium Line: San Diego State -1.5

San Diego State -1.5 Point Total: 131.5

131.5 Moneyline (To Win): San Diego State -125, Florida Atlantic +105

Florida Atlantic vs. San Diego State Score Prediction

Prediction: San Diego State 70, Florida Atlantic 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Florida Atlantic vs. San Diego State

Pick ATS: San Diego State (-1.5)



San Diego State (-1.5) Pick OU: Over (131.5)



San Diego State has a 19-15-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Florida Atlantic, who is 22-11-0 ATS. A total of 13 out of the Aztecs' games this season have hit the over, and 18 of the Owls' games have gone over. The two teams score an average of 149.5 points per game, 18 more points than this matchup's total. San Diego State has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall over the last 10 games. Florida Atlantic has gone 8-2 against the spread and 10-0 overall in its last 10 contests.

Florida Atlantic Performance Insights

The Owls have a +489 scoring differential, topping opponents by 12.9 points per game. They're putting up 78 points per game, 36th in college basketball, and are allowing 65.1 per outing to rank 42nd in college basketball.

The 36.1 rebounds per game Florida Atlantic accumulates rank 12th in college basketball, 6.2 more than the 29.9 its opponents record.

Florida Atlantic makes 9.6 three-pointers per game (14th in college basketball) while shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc (55th in college basketball). It is making three more threes than its opponents, who drain 6.6 per game at 31.8%.

Florida Atlantic and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Owls commit 11.4 per game (132nd in college basketball) and force 11.9 (175th in college basketball).

