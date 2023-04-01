Christian Bethancourt Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Tigers - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
After going 0-for-2 in his last game, Christian Bethancourt and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Detroit Tigers (who will hand the ball to Spencer Turnbull) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Tigers.
Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Tigers Starter: Spencer Turnbull
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Christian Bethancourt At The Plate (2022)
- Bethancourt hit .252 with 17 doubles, 11 home runs and 12 walks.
- Bethancourt picked up a hit in 57.3% of his games last year (59 of 103), with at least two hits in 17 of those games (16.5%).
- He went yard in 11 of 103 games in 2022 (10.7%), including 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Bethancourt picked up an RBI in 24 of 103 games last season (23.3%), with two or more RBIz in nine of those contests (8.7%).
- In 31.1% of his games last season (32 of 103), he scored at least a run, and in seven (6.8%) he scored more than once.
Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|48
|.215
|AVG
|.288
|.257
|OBP
|.309
|.411
|SLG
|.406
|15
|XBH
|13
|8
|HR
|3
|19
|RBI
|15
|39/7
|K/BB
|41/5
|3
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|51
|26 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|33 (64.7%)
|7 (13.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (19.6%)
|19 (36.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (25.5%)
|8 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (5.9%)
|14 (26.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (19.6%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Tigers had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in MLB.
- The Tigers had the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.06).
- The Tigers gave up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (167 total, one per game).
- Turnbull will make his first start of the season for the Tigers.
- The 30-year-old righty makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.
