After going 0-for-2 in his last game, Brandon Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Detroit Tigers (who will hand the ball to Spencer Turnbull) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Tropicana Field

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Brandon Lowe At The Plate (2022)

Lowe hit .221 with 10 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 27 walks.

In 52.3% of his 65 games last season, Lowe picked up a hit. He also had 15 multi-hit games in 2022.

He hit a home run in 10.8% of his games last year (seven of 65), and 3% of his trips to the plate.

Lowe picked up an RBI in 16 of 65 games last year, with multiple RBIs in seven of them. He drove in three or more runs in two games.

In 35.4% of his 65 games last season, he touched home plate (23 times). He had five games with multiple runs in 2022 (7.7%).

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 31 GP 34 .263 AVG .182 .320 OBP .298 .465 SLG .306 13 XBH 7 4 HR 4 11 RBI 14 26/10 K/BB 35/17 1 SB 0 Home Away 31 GP 34 18 (58.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (47.1%) 10 (32.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (14.7%) 13 (41.9%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (29.4%) 4 (12.9%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (8.8%) 8 (25.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (23.5%)

