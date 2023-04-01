From March 30 - April 2, Ben Griffin will hit the course at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in San Antonio, Texas to play in the 2023 Valero Texas Open. It's a par-72 that spans 7,438 yards, with a purse of $8,900,000.00 up for grabs.

Ben Griffin Insights

Over his last 19 rounds, Griffin has shot better than par on nine occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 19 rounds.

Over his last 19 rounds, Griffin has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on nine occasions.

Griffin has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in his past five appearances.

Griffin has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of his past five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Griffin will look to make the cut for the fifth time in a row by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 17 28 -8 276 0 14 2 2 $1.8M

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) will play at 7,438 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,294.

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) has had an average tournament score of -2 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The courses that Griffin has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,233 yards, while TPC San Antonio (Oaks) will be 7,438 yards this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, lower than the -2 average at this course.

Griffin's Last Time Out

Griffin was good on the 20 par-3 holes at the Valspar Championship, averaging par to finish in the 81st percentile of the field.

His 4.17-stroke average on the 36 par-4 holes at the Valspar Championship ranked in the 31st percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.13).

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Valspar Championship, Griffin shot better than 42% of the field (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Griffin carded a birdie or better on three of 20 par-3s at the Valspar Championship, better than the field average of 1.4.

On the 20 par-3s at the Valspar Championship, Griffin had three bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 3.4).

Griffin's two birdies or better on the 36 par-4s at the Valspar Championship were less than the tournament average (3.3).

At that most recent outing, Griffin's par-4 performance (on 36 holes) included a bogey or worse eight times (worse than the field average, 6.0).

Griffin finished the Valspar Championship bettering the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.3) with six on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Valspar Championship, Griffin underperformed compared to the field average of 1.3 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding two.

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

72 / 7,438 yards Griffin Odds to Win: +4500

