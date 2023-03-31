Magic vs. Wizards: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 31
The Orlando Magic (32-44) are traveling to face the Washington Wizards (34-42) for a contest between Southeast Division rivals at Capital One Arena, with a tip-off time of 7:00 PM ET on Friday, March 31, 2023. It's the fourth matchup between the teams this season.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Magic vs. Wizards matchup in this article.
Magic vs. Wizards Game Info
- Date: Friday, March 31, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-DC and BSFL
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Capital One Arena
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Magic vs. Wizards Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Magic Moneyline
|Wizards Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Magic (-1)
|225.5
|-115
|-105
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Magic (-1.5)
|224.5
|-110
|-110
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Magic (-2)
|223.5
|-120
|+100
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Magic (-1.5)
|-
|-125
|+105
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Magic vs. Wizards Betting Trends
- The Magic are being outscored by 2.5 points per game with a -185 scoring differential overall. They put up 111.7 points per game (26th in the NBA) and give up 114.2 per outing (17th in the league).
- The Wizards score 113.1 points per game (22nd in NBA) and concede 113.8 (16th in league) for a -54 scoring differential overall.
- These teams score a combined 224.8 points per game, 0.7 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- These teams allow 228 points per game combined, 2.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Orlando has compiled a 42-31-3 ATS record so far this year.
- Washington has put together a 35-39-2 record against the spread this season.
Magic Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Paolo Banchero
|20.5
|-115
|19.9
|Franz Wagner
|17.5
|-120
|18.8
|Wendell Carter Jr.
|15.5
|-130
|15.6
|Markelle Fultz
|14.5
|-115
|13.9
|Cole Anthony
|13.5
|-125
|12.8
Want to place a bet on a player prop for Gary Harris or another Magic player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!
Magic and Wizards NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Magic
|+100000
|+90000
|-
|Wizards
|+100000
|+90000
|-
Looking to place a futures bet on the Magic? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.