The Orlando Magic, with Jalen Suggs, face the Washington Wizards at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

Suggs tallied two points in his previous game, which ended in a 113-108 loss versus the Grizzlies.

Below we will break down Suggs' stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Jalen Suggs Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 9.6 10.7 Rebounds 2.5 2.9 3.4 Assists 2.5 3.1 2.1 PRA -- 15.6 16.2 PR 12.5 12.5 14.1 3PM 0.5 1.1 1.2



Jalen Suggs Insights vs. the Wizards

This season, Jalen Suggs has made 3.5 field goals per game, which adds up to 5.3% of his team's total makes.

He's knocked down 1.1 threes per game, or 6.7% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Suggs' opponents, the Wizards, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101.1 possessions per game, while his Magic rank 17th in possessions per game with 102.3.

Giving up 113.8 points per contest, the Wizards are the 16th-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

On the boards, the Wizards are 11th in the NBA, conceding 42.6 rebounds per game.

Conceding 24.5 assists per game, the Wizards are the seventh-ranked squad in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Wizards are seventh in the NBA, conceding 11.9 makes per game.

Jalen Suggs vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/21/2023 13 3 0 1 1 0 1

