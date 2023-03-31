Cole Anthony and the rest of the Orlando Magic will be hitting the court versus the Washington Wizards on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, a 113-108 loss to the Grizzlies, Anthony totaled 10 points, five assists and two steals.

Below we will break down Anthony's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Cole Anthony Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 12.8 15.3 Rebounds 4.5 4.7 5.4 Assists 3.5 3.9 2.9 PRA 22.5 21.4 23.6 PR 19.5 17.5 20.7 3PM 1.5 1.2 1.7



Cole Anthony Insights vs. the Wizards

This season, he's put up 8.6% of the Magic's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 10.1 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 8.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.2 per game.

Anthony's opponents, the Wizards, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 22nd, averaging 101.1 possessions per game, while his Magic average 102.3 per game, which ranks 17th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Wizards are 16th in the NBA, giving up 113.8 points per game.

Giving up 42.6 rebounds per game, the Wizards are the 11th-ranked squad in the league.

The Wizards are the seventh-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 24.5 assists per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Wizards are ranked seventh in the NBA, giving up 11.9 makes per game.

Cole Anthony vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/21/2023 30 16 7 5 1 0 1 1/21/2023 22 6 6 1 0 3 1

