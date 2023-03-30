On Thursday, March 30 at Tropicana Field, Yandy Diaz's Tampa Bay Rays host Javier Baez's Detroit Tigers in the first game of the regular season. First pitch is scheduled for 3:10 PM ET.

The favored Rays have -225 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at +185. The total is 6.5 runs for the contest (with -125 odds to go over and +105 odds to go under).

Rays vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Thursday, March 30, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Shane McClanahan - TB (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Eduardo Rodriguez - DET (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Rays vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Rays vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays entered a game as favorites 106 times last season and won 63, or 59.4%, of those games.

The Rays had a record of 5-3 when they were favored by -225 or more by sportsbooks last season.

The implied probability of a win by Tampa Bay, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

The Rays averaged 0.9 homers per home game last season (71 total at home).

Tampa Bay averaged 2.8 extra-base hits per game while slugging .387 in home contests.

The Tigers won in 53, or 39%, of the 136 contests they were named as odds-on underdogs in last year.

Last season, the Tigers came away with a win eight times in 26 chances when named as an underdog of at least +185 or worse on the moneyline.

Detroit hit 59 homers on the road last season (0.7 per game).

The Tigers averaged 2.4 extra-base hits per game while slugging .348 away from home.

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 3rd Win AL East +350 - 3rd

