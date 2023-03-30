Rays vs. Tigers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Opening Day
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest between the Tampa Bay Rays (0-0) and Detroit Tigers (0-0) matching up at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 3:10 PM ET on March 30.
The Rays will call on Shane McClanahan against the Tigers and Eduardo Rodriguez.
Rays vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN
Rays vs. Tigers Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Rays 5, Tigers 3.
Total Prediction for Rays vs. Tigers
- Total Prediction: Over 6.5 runs
Rays Performance Insights
- The Rays were favorites in 106 games last season and won 63 (59.4%) of those contests.
- Last season, Tampa Bay won five of its eight games when favored by at least -225 on the moneyline.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Rays.
- With 666 total runs scored last season, Tampa Bay ranked 21st in the majors (4.1 per game).
- The Rays had the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.41).
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|March 30
|Tigers
|-
|Shane McClanahan vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|April 1
|Tigers
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Spencer Turnbull
|April 2
|Tigers
|-
|Jeffrey Springs vs TBA
|April 3
|@ Nationals
|-
|Drew Rasmussen vs Trevor Williams
|April 4
|@ Nationals
|-
|Josh Fleming vs TBA
|April 5
|@ Nationals
|-
|TBA vs TBA
