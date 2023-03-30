Thursday's contest between the Tampa Bay Rays (0-0) and Detroit Tigers (0-0) matching up at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 3:10 PM ET on March 30.

The Rays will call on Shane McClanahan against the Tigers and Eduardo Rodriguez.

Rays vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

Rays vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rays 5, Tigers 3.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 6.5 runs

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays were favorites in 106 games last season and won 63 (59.4%) of those contests.

Last season, Tampa Bay won five of its eight games when favored by at least -225 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Rays.

With 666 total runs scored last season, Tampa Bay ranked 21st in the majors (4.1 per game).

The Rays had the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.41).

Rays Schedule