The Tampa Bay Rays (6-0) have four players currently listed on the IL. They next play the Oakland Athletics (2-4) on Friday, April 7 at Tropicana Field, with the first pitch being thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

Rays Injuries

Name Status Injury 2023 Stats Andrew Kittredge 60 Day Injury List Elbow - Shawn Armstrong 15 Day Injury List Neck - Shane Baz 15 Day Injury List Elbow - Tyler Glasnow 15 Day Injury List Oblique -

Rays Next Game

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM

Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Run Line Total Runs Rays -275 +230 TB -1.5 7.5

Rays vs. Nationals Player Performance - April 5

Their last time out on Wednesday, the Rays handily moved past the Nationals 7-2, outhitting Washington 11-6.

Name Position Game Stats Shane McClanahan SP 6 IP, 2 R, 5 H, 6 K, 4 BB Wander Franco SS 2-for-4, BB, HR, 2 RBI Harold Ramirez 1B 2-for-4, HR, RBI Taylor Walls 2B 2-for-4, 2B, RBI Randy Arozarena LF 2-for-4, RBI Yandy Díaz 1B 1-for-4, BB

