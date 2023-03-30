Rays Injury List Today - April 7
The Tampa Bay Rays (6-0) have four players currently listed on the IL. They next play the Oakland Athletics (2-4) on Friday, April 7 at Tropicana Field, with the first pitch being thrown at 6:40 PM ET.
Rays Injuries
|Name
|Status
|Injury
|2023 Stats
|Andrew Kittredge
|60 Day Injury List
|Elbow
|-
|Shawn Armstrong
|15 Day Injury List
|Neck
|-
|Shane Baz
|15 Day Injury List
|Elbow
|-
|Tyler Glasnow
|15 Day Injury List
|Oblique
|-
Rays Next Game
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Run Line
|Total Runs
|Rays
|-275
|+230
|TB -1.5
|7.5
Rays vs. Nationals Player Performance - April 5
Their last time out on Wednesday, the Rays handily moved past the Nationals 7-2, outhitting Washington 11-6.
|Name
|Position
|Game Stats
|Shane McClanahan
|SP
|6 IP, 2 R, 5 H, 6 K, 4 BB
|Wander Franco
|SS
|2-for-4, BB, HR, 2 RBI
|Harold Ramirez
|1B
|2-for-4, HR, RBI
|Taylor Walls
|2B
|2-for-4, 2B, RBI
|Randy Arozarena
|LF
|2-for-4, RBI
|Yandy Díaz
|1B
|1-for-4, BB
