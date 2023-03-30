Lightning vs. Capitals: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Washington Capitals (34-32-9), losers of three road games in a row, visit the Tampa Bay Lightning (43-26-6) at Amalie Arena on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSUN, and NBCS-DC.
Lightning vs. Capitals Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and NBCS-DC
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Lightning (-190)
|Capitals (+160)
|6
Lightning Betting Insights
- The Lightning have gone 37-21 when favored on the moneyline this season.
- Tampa Bay has a 21-6 record (winning 77.8% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -190 or shorter.
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Lightning a 65.5% chance to win.
- Tampa Bay's games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 6 goals 48 times.
Lightning vs. Capitals Rankings
|Lightning Total (Rank)
|Capitals Total (Rank)
|254 (6th)
|Goals
|235 (18th)
|228 (13th)
|Goals Allowed
|229 (14th)
|64 (3rd)
|Power Play Goals
|50 (15th)
|48 (17th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|35 (1st)
Lightning Advanced Stats
- Four of Tampa Bay's last 10 games hit the over.
- The Lightning have had an average of 6.4 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.4 higher than this matchup's over/under.
- In their past 10 games, the Lightning have scored 1.7 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Lightning's 254 goals this season make them the sixth-best scoring team in the league.
- The Lightning are ranked 13th in league play in goals against this season, having conceded 228 total goals (3.0 per game).
- With a +26 goal differential, they're ranked 10th-best in the NHL.
