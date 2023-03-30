The Tampa Bay Lightning welcome in the Washington Capitals on Thursday, March 30, with the Capitals having lost three consecutive away games.

The Lightning game against the Capitals can be seen on ESPN+, BSSUN, and NBCS-DC, so tune in to take in the action.

Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and NBCS-DC
  • Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Lightning vs. Capitals Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
11/13/2022 Lightning Capitals 6-3 TB
11/11/2022 Capitals Lightning 5-1 WAS

Lightning Stats & Trends

  • The Lightning rank 13th in goals against, allowing 228 total goals (3.0 per game) in league play.
  • The Lightning score the sixth-most goals in the league (254 total, 3.4 per game).
  • Over the last 10 games, the Lightning have earned 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.
  • Defensively, the Lightning have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (28 total) over that time.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Nikita Kucherov 75 29 74 103 85 53 100%
Brayden Point 75 46 39 85 40 47 50.7%
Steven Stamkos 74 31 46 77 51 25 53.7%
Brandon Hagel 75 27 32 59 43 85 28.8%
Alex Killorn 75 23 33 56 52 39 100%

Capitals Stats & Trends

  • The Capitals have given up 229 total goals this season (3.0 per game), 14th in the NHL.
  • The Capitals' 235 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 18th in the league.
  • In the past 10 contests, the Capitals have secured 50.0% of the possible points with a 3-4-3 record.
  • Over on the defensive side, the Capitals have allowed 3.3 goals per game (33 total) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have scored 35 goals during that span.

Capitals Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Alexander Ovechkin 69 42 30 72 50 28 50%
Dylan Strome 74 18 39 57 38 38 49.4%
Evgeny Kuznetsov 74 12 41 53 54 40 48.3%
Conor Sheary 75 15 20 35 30 39 52.6%
T.J. Oshie 57 19 16 35 26 44 45.8%

