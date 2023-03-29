Heat vs. Knicks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 29
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The New York Knicks (43-33) square off against the Miami Heat (40-36) as 5-point favorites on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on MSG and BSSUN.
Heat vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, March 29, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: MSG and BSSUN
- Location: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
Heat vs. Knicks Score Prediction
- Prediction: Knicks 115 - Heat 108
Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Knicks
- Pick ATS: Knicks (- 5)
- Pick OU:
Over (223)
- The Knicks have had more success against the spread than the Heat this year, recording an ATS record of 42-33-1, as opposed to the 27-45-4 record of the Heat.
- New York covers the spread when it is a 5-point favorite or more 43.8% of the time. That's less often than Miami covers as an underdog of 5 or more (45.5%).
- New York's games have gone over the total 52.6% of the time this season (40 out of 76), which is more often than Miami's games have (35 out of 76).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Knicks are 24-13, a better tally than the Heat have put up (6-15) as moneyline underdogs.
Heat Performance Insights
- In 2022-23, Miami is worst in the NBA offensively (108.9 points scored per game) but second-best on defense (109.9 points conceded).
- The Heat are 25th in the NBA in assists (23.5 per game) in 2022-23.
- The Heat are 18th in the league in 3-pointers made (11.7 per game) and fourth-worst in 3-point percentage (34.1%).
- Miami takes 40.3% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 30.1% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the arc, it attempts 59.7% of its shots, with 69.9% of its makes coming from there.
