Kevin Love and the rest of the Miami Heat will be facing the New York Knicks on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Love, in his most recent game (March 28 loss against the Raptors) posted three points.

In this piece we'll examine Love's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Kevin Love Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 8.1 7.2 Rebounds 5.5 6.6 5.1 Assists -- 1.9 2 PRA -- 16.6 14.3 PR 12.5 14.7 12.3 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.4



Kevin Love Insights vs. the Knicks

Love's Heat average 99.2 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Knicks have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 19th with 100.9 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Knicks have conceded 112.8 points per game, which is 13th-best in the league.

The Knicks allow 42.3 rebounds per game, ranking ninth in the league.

Allowing 24.9 assists per game, the Knicks are the 12th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Knicks are the 24th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 12.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kevin Love vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/22/2023 23 6 4 4 2 0 1 3/3/2023 23 9 8 1 1 0 0 1/24/2023 12 0 0 1 0 0 0 12/4/2022 22 8 7 0 2 0 0 10/30/2022 22 29 8 1 8 0 0

