Jimmy Butler and the rest of the Miami Heat will be taking on the New York Knicks on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In a 129-100 loss to the Nets (his last game) Butler produced 18 points and five assists.

Jimmy Butler Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 22.8 27.5 Rebounds 5.5 6.0 5.7 Assists 5.5 5.1 5.4 PRA 35.5 33.9 38.6 PR 29.5 28.8 33.2 3PM 0.5 0.6 0.7



Jimmy Butler Insights vs. the Knicks

This season, he's put up 12.9% of the Heat's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 14.0 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 3.8% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.6 per game.

The Heat rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.2. His opponents, the Knicks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 19th with 100.9 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Knicks are ranked 13th in the league, giving up 112.8 points per game.

On the boards, the Knicks are ninth in the league, giving up 42.3 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Knicks are 12th in the league, giving up 24.9 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Knicks are 24th in the league, conceding 12.9 makes per contest.

Jimmy Butler vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/22/2023 37 35 4 9 2 0 4 3/3/2023 33 33 8 5 1 0 2 2/2/2023 33 10 4 5 0 0 2

