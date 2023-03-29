When the New York Knicks (43-33) and Miami Heat (40-36) face off at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, Jimmy Butler will be a player to watch.

How to Watch Heat vs. Knicks

Game Day: Wednesday, March 29

Wednesday, March 29 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

Heat's Last Game

In their most recent game, the Heat fell to the Raptors on Tuesday, 106-92. Their leading scorer was Tyler Herro with 33 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tyler Herro 33 3 6 0 0 6 Bam Adebayo 21 12 4 1 0 0 Caleb Martin 7 5 0 1 1 0

Heat Players to Watch

Adebayo paces the Heat in rebounding (9.3 per game), and produces 20.9 points and 3.3 assists. He also posts 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

The Heat receive 20.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game from Herro.

Max Strus gives the Heat 11.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

The Heat get 9.9 points, 5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Caleb Martin.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 24.9 4.7 4.5 1.4 0.5 0.7 Bam Adebayo 18.9 7.4 3.2 0.9 1.1 0 Tyler Herro 21.5 5 3.9 0.6 0.1 3.4 Max Strus 10.5 2.4 2.1 0.4 0.1 2.5 Kevin Love 7.2 5.1 2 0.4 0.2 1.4

