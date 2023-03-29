The Miami Heat (40-36) are monitoring four players on the injury report, including Jimmy Butler, ahead of their Wednesday, March 29 matchup with the New York Knicks (43-33) at Madison Square Garden, which tips at 7:30 PM ET.

The Heat enter this game after a 106-92 loss to the Raptors on Tuesday. Tyler Herro's team-leading 33 points paced the Heat in the loss.

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jimmy Butler SF Questionable Neck 22.8 6.0 5.1 Kyle Lowry PG Questionable Knee 11.5 4.2 5.1 Gabe Vincent PG Questionable Back 9.3 2.1 2.4 Nikola Jovic PF Out Back 5.5 2.1 0.7

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Knicks Injuries: Jalen Brunson: Questionable (Hand), Derrick Rose: Questionable (Illness), Duane Washington Jr.: Out (Hip)

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: MSG and BSSUN

Heat Season Insights

The Heat average only 3.9 fewer points per game (108.9) than the Knicks give up (112.8).

Miami has put together an 18-8 record in games it scores more than 112.8 points.

Over their past 10 games, the Heat are putting up 112.0 points per game, 3.1 more than their season average (108.9).

Miami makes 11.7 three-pointers per game (18th in the league), 1.5 fewer than its opponents.

The Heat's 109.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 26th in the NBA, and the 110.5 points they allow per 100 possessions rank ninth in the league.

Heat vs. Knicks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Knicks -4 224.5

