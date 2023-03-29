Bam Adebayo will take the court for the Miami Heat on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, against the New York Knicks.

In a 106-92 loss to the Raptors (his most recent action) Adebayo produced 21 points, 12 rebounds and four assists.

In this article we will look at Adebayo's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Bam Adebayo Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 20.9 18.9 Rebounds 7.5 9.3 7.4 Assists 3.5 3.3 3.2 PRA 28.5 33.5 29.5 PR 25.5 30.2 26.3



Bam Adebayo Insights vs. the Knicks

This season, he's put up 16.7% of the Heat's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 15.2 per contest.

The Heat rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.2. His opponents, the Knicks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 19th with 100.9 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Knicks have conceded 112.8 points per contest, which is 13th-best in the league.

On the boards, the Knicks have given up 42.3 rebounds per game, which puts them ninth in the league.

Allowing 24.9 assists per contest, the Knicks are the 12th-ranked team in the NBA.

Bam Adebayo vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/22/2023 40 15 7 3 0 1 1 3/3/2023 38 18 4 4 0 2 1 2/2/2023 38 32 9 3 0 1 2

