Wendell Carter Jr. plus his Orlando Magic teammates take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

Carter tallied 18 points and six rebounds in his previous game, which ended in a 119-106 win versus the Nets.

If you'd like to place a bet on Carter's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Wendell Carter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 15.6 18.1 Rebounds 9.5 8.8 9.1 Assists -- 2.3 1.6 PRA 27.5 26.7 28.8 PR 25.5 24.4 27.2 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.9



Wendell Carter Jr. Insights vs. the Grizzlies

This season, Wendell Carter Jr. has made 5.8 shots per game, which accounts for 9.9% of his team's total makes.

He's taken 3.9 threes per game, or 8.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Carter's Magic average 102.1 possessions per game, which ranks 18th among NBA teams, while the Grizzlies have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 11th with 104.1 possessions per contest.

The Grizzlies are the seventh-best defensive squad in the league, allowing 112.4 points per contest.

The Grizzlies allow 44.5 rebounds per contest, ranking 21st in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Grizzlies have allowed 26.2 per contest, 25th in the league.

The Grizzlies are the 23rd-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 12.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Wendell Carter Jr. vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/5/2023 30 18 7 0 2 1 0

