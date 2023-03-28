The Memphis Grizzlies (47-27) will attempt to build on a six-game win streak when they host the Orlando Magic (32-43) on March 28, 2023. The Magic have won three games in a row.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Grizzlies and Magic.

Magic vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: Bally Sports

Magic Stats Insights

The Magic's 47.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points higher than the Grizzlies have given up to their opponents (45.1%).

Orlando has put together a 27-27 straight-up record in games it shoots over 45.1% from the field.

The Magic are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at fourth.

The Magic average just 0.6 fewer points per game (111.8) than the Grizzlies give up to opponents (112.4).

Orlando is 23-15 when it scores more than 112.4 points.

Magic Home & Away Comparison

The Magic score more points per game at home (114.5) than on the road (108.9), but also give up more at home (114.9) than on the road (113.4).

Orlando is allowing more points at home (114.9 per game) than away (113.4).

The Magic pick up 3.2 more assists per game at home (24.7) than away (21.5).

Magic Injuries