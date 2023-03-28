Magic vs. Grizzlies Injury Report Today - March 28
Take a look at the injury report for the Orlando Magic (32-43), which currently has two players listed on it, as the Magic ready for their matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies (47-27) at FedExForum on Tuesday, March 28 at 8:00 PM ET.
In their last matchup on Sunday, the Magic claimed a 119-106 win against the Nets. Cole Anthony totaled 21 points, six rebounds and three assists for the Magic.
Orlando Magic Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Jonathan Isaac
|PF
|Out
|Hamstring
|5.0
|4.0
|0.5
|Kevon Harris
|SG
|Out
|Elbow
|3.3
|1.9
|0.4
Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today
Grizzlies Injuries: Steven Adams: Out (Knee), Ja Morant: Questionable (Thigh), Brandon Clarke: Out For Season (Achilles), Ziaire Williams: Out (Foot/Ankle), Vince Williams Jr.: Out (Shoulder)
Magic vs. Grizzlies Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: BSSE and BSFL
Magic Season Insights
- The Magic score an average of 111.8 points per game, only 0.6 fewer points than the 112.4 the Grizzlies allow to opponents.
- Orlando has put together a 23-15 record in games it scores more than 112.4 points.
- While the Magic are posting 111.8 points per game in 2022-23, they have bettered that mark in their previous 10 games, amassing 117.0 a contest.
- Orlando hits 10.6 three-pointers per game (27th in the league), 2.3 fewer than its opponents.
- The Magic average 109.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (27th in league), and allow 111.7 points per 100 possessions (14th in NBA).
Magic vs. Grizzlies Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Grizzlies
|-7
|229
