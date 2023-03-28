Lightning vs. Hurricanes: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Carolina Hurricanes (47-16-9) host the Tampa Bay Lightning (42-26-6), who have fallen in four straight, on Tuesday, March 28 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TVAS, BSSO, and BSSUN.
Lightning vs. Hurricanes Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, TVAS, BSSO, and BSSUN
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Hurricanes (-140)
|Lightning (+120)
|6
Lightning Betting Insights
- This season the Lightning have been an underdog 13 times, and won five, or 38.5%, of those games.
- Tampa Bay has been at least a +120 moneyline underdog five times this season, and lost each of those games.
- The moneyline for this outing implies a 45.5% chance of victory for the Lightning.
- Tampa Bay has played 48 games this season that ended with over 6 goals.
Lightning vs. Hurricanes Rankings
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|Lightning Total (Rank)
|237 (15th)
|Goals
|250 (8th)
|185 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed
|228 (13th)
|47 (18th)
|Power Play Goals
|64 (3rd)
|37 (4th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|48 (19th)
Lightning Advanced Stats
- Five of Tampa Bay's past 10 games have hit the over.
- The Lightning have averaged a total of 6.4 combined goals over their last 10 games, 0.4 greater than this game's total of 6.
- Over their last 10 games, the Lightning and their opponents are averaging 7.4 goals, 1.9 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.
- The Lightning's 250 total goals (3.4 per game) are the eighth-most in the league.
- The Lightning's 228 total goals given up (3.1 per game) rank 13th in the league.
- Their +22 goal differential ranks 12th in the league.
