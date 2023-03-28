The Miami Heat, with Kevin Love, hit the court versus the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday.

Love, in his most recent time out, had five points in a 129-100 loss to the Nets.

Below we will break down Love's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Kevin Love Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 8.2 7.5 Rebounds 5.5 6.6 5.1 Assists -- 1.9 2.0 PRA -- 16.7 14.6 PR 13.5 14.8 12.6 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.5



Kevin Love Insights vs. the Raptors

Love's Heat average 99.3 possessions per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams, while the Raptors are one of the league's slowest with 100.9 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Raptors are ranked fifth in the league, allowing 111.9 points per contest.

Conceding 42.3 rebounds per contest, the Raptors are the ninth-ranked team in the league.

The Raptors are the 25th-ranked team in the league, giving up 26.2 assists per contest.

The Raptors are the 12th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 12.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kevin Love vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/23/2022 19 13 5 1 3 1 0 10/19/2022 21 8 7 2 1 0 0

