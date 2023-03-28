Pascal Siakam and Jimmy Butler are two players to watch on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, when the Toronto Raptors (37-38) play the Miami Heat (40-35) at Scotiabank Arena.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on TNT and TSN.

How to Watch Heat vs. Raptors

Game Day: Tuesday, March 28

Tuesday, March 28 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Scotiabank Arena Location: Toronto, Ontario

Heat's Last Game

The Heat lost their most recent game to the Nets, 129-100, on Saturday. Tyler Herro was their top scorer with 23 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tyler Herro 23 2 3 2 0 3 Max Strus 23 5 2 0 0 5 Jimmy Butler 18 1 5 0 0 1

Heat Players to Watch

Adebayo is putting up a team-best 9.3 rebounds per game. And he is producing 20.9 points and 3.3 assists, making 54.2% of his shots from the field.

Herro gets the Heat 20.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Heat receive 11.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Max Strus.

The Heat get 10 points, 5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Caleb Martin.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 27.5 5.7 5.4 1.4 0.5 0.7 Bam Adebayo 18.4 6.8 3.3 1.1 1.2 0 Tyler Herro 19.5 5.1 3.6 0.6 0.1 3.1 Max Strus 11 2.2 2 0.5 0.1 2.6 Caleb Martin 7.9 4.2 1.8 0.8 0.5 0.8

