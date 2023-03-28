Bam Adebayo, Top Heat Players to Watch vs. the Raptors - March 28
Pascal Siakam and Jimmy Butler are two players to watch on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, when the Toronto Raptors (37-38) play the Miami Heat (40-35) at Scotiabank Arena.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on TNT and TSN.
How to Watch Heat vs. Raptors
- Game Day: Tuesday, March 28
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Arena: Scotiabank Arena
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
Heat's Last Game
The Heat lost their most recent game to the Nets, 129-100, on Saturday. Tyler Herro was their top scorer with 23 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Tyler Herro
|23
|2
|3
|2
|0
|3
|Max Strus
|23
|5
|2
|0
|0
|5
|Jimmy Butler
|18
|1
|5
|0
|0
|1
Heat Players to Watch
- Adebayo is putting up a team-best 9.3 rebounds per game. And he is producing 20.9 points and 3.3 assists, making 54.2% of his shots from the field.
- Herro gets the Heat 20.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- The Heat receive 11.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Max Strus.
- The Heat get 10 points, 5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Caleb Martin.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jimmy Butler
|27.5
|5.7
|5.4
|1.4
|0.5
|0.7
|Bam Adebayo
|18.4
|6.8
|3.3
|1.1
|1.2
|0
|Tyler Herro
|19.5
|5.1
|3.6
|0.6
|0.1
|3.1
|Max Strus
|11
|2.2
|2
|0.5
|0.1
|2.6
|Caleb Martin
|7.9
|4.2
|1.8
|0.8
|0.5
|0.8
