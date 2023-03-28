The Miami Heat (40-35) battle the Toronto Raptors (37-38) at Scotiabank Arena on March 28, 2023.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Heat vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV: TNT, TSN

TNT, TSN Catch NBA games all season long with fuboTV

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat have shot at a 45.7% clip from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points less than the 49.2% shooting opponents of the Raptors have averaged.

Miami has compiled a 14-3 straight-up record in games it shoots above 49.2% from the field.

The Raptors are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 18th.

The Heat's 109.1 points per game are only 2.8 fewer points than the 111.9 the Raptors give up to opponents.

Miami is 22-8 when it scores more than 111.9 points.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

The Heat average more points per game at home (110.7) than away (107.5), and allow the same amount at home as on the road (109.9).

Miami allows 109.9 points per game at home, and the same number on the road.

The Heat collect 0.2 more assists per game at home (23.7) than on the road (23.5).

Heat Injuries