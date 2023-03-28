Bam Adebayo and his Miami Heat teammates will hit the court versus the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his last game, a 129-100 loss against the Nets, Adebayo had 16 points and seven rebounds.

In this article we will look at Adebayo's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Bam Adebayo Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 20.9 18.4 Rebounds 8.5 9.3 6.8 Assists 3.5 3.3 3.3 PRA 30.5 33.5 28.5 PR 27.5 30.2 25.2



Bam Adebayo Insights vs. the Raptors

This season, he's put up 16.6% of the Heat's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 15.2 per contest.

The Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.3. His opponents, the Raptors, have one of the slowest tempos with 100.9 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Raptors are ranked fifth in the league, giving up 111.9 points per game.

On the glass, the Raptors are ninth in the NBA, giving up 42.3 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Raptors have conceded 26.2 per contest, 25th in the NBA.

Bam Adebayo vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/24/2022 38 14 10 3 0 2 1 10/22/2022 36 10 7 1 0 0 0

