How to Watch the Virginia Tech vs. Ohio State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
An Elite Eight matchup features the No. 1 seed Virginia Tech Hokies (30-4) squaring off against the No. 3 seed Ohio State Buckeyes (28-7) on Monday at Climate Pledge Arena. This NCAA Tournament contest starts at 9:00 PM.
Below, we provide all the details you need to know about how to watch this contest.

Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: fuboTV

Virginia Tech vs. Ohio State Scoring Comparison
- The Buckeyes average 23.6 more points per game (80.2) than the Hokies give up to opponents (56.6).
- Ohio State has put together a 23-5 record in games it scores more than 56.6 points.
- Virginia Tech is 24-4 when it gives up fewer than 80.2 points.
- The 72.1 points per game the Hokies score are just 4.1 more points than the Buckeyes allow (68.0).
- Virginia Tech has an 18-0 record when putting up more than 68.0 points.
- Ohio State is 19-0 when giving up fewer than 72.1 points.
- The Hokies shoot 45.1% from the field, 2.4% higher than the Buckeyes allow defensively.
- The Buckeyes shoot 46.1% from the field, just 8.2% higher than the Hokies concede.
Virginia Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/17/2023
|Chattanooga
|W 58-33
|Cassell Coliseum
|3/19/2023
|South Dakota State
|W 72-60
|Cassell Coliseum
|3/25/2023
|Tennessee
|W 73-64
|Climate Pledge Arena
|3/27/2023
|Ohio State
|-
|Climate Pledge Arena
Ohio State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/18/2023
|JMU
|W 80-66
|Value City Arena
|3/20/2023
|North Carolina
|W 71-69
|Value City Arena
|3/25/2023
|UConn
|W 73-61
|Climate Pledge Arena
|3/27/2023
|Virginia Tech
|-
|Climate Pledge Arena
