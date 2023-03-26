The Orlando Magic, Wendell Carter Jr. included, match up versus the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on March 23, Carter put up 16 points and eight rebounds in a 111-106 win versus the Knicks.

Now let's break down Carter's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Wendell Carter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 15.6 17.4 Rebounds 9.5 8.9 9.6 Assists -- 2.4 1.5 PRA 28.5 26.9 28.5 PR 26.5 24.5 27 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.8



Wendell Carter Jr. Insights vs. the Nets

This season, he's put up 8.8% of the Magic's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 11.0 per contest.

He's connected on 1.4 threes per game, or 8.7% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Carter's opponents, the Nets, have the slowest offensive tempo, averaging 99 possessions per game, while his Magic average 102.1 per game, which ranks 18th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Nets are ranked 11th in the league, conceding 112.7 points per contest.

The Nets are the 25th-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 44.9 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Nets are ranked third in the NBA, allowing 23.3 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Nets are 11th in the NBA, conceding 12.1 makes per contest.

Wendell Carter Jr. vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/15/2022 26 18 8 4 1 1 0 11/19/2021 27 1 9 3 0 1 0 11/10/2021 18 9 5 1 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.