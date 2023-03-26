How to Watch Miami (FL) vs. Texas on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament Elite Eight
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (29-8) and No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (28-7) will face off for a spot in the NCAA Tournament Final Four on Sunday at T-Mobile Center, beginning at 5:05 PM.
Miami (FL) vs. Texas Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 5:05 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri
- TV: CBS
Miami (FL) Stats Insights
- The Hurricanes have shot at a 48.2% clip from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points greater than the 42.1% shooting opponents of the Longhorns have averaged.
- This season, Miami (FL) has a 21-4 record in games the team collectively shoots over 42.1% from the field.
- The Hurricanes are the 126th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Longhorns sit at 178th.
- The Hurricanes' 79.4 points per game are 12.1 more points than the 67.3 the Longhorns give up.
- Miami (FL) is 19-3 when giving up fewer than 77.9 points.
Miami (FL) Home & Away Comparison
- At home Miami (FL) is scoring 83.4 points per game, 8.2 more than it is averaging on the road (75.2).
- The Hurricanes are giving up more points at home (72.9 per game) than away (69).
- Beyond the arc, Miami (FL) sinks fewer 3-pointers away (7.2 per game) than at home (8.3), and makes a lower percentage on the road (35.3%) than at home (39.3%) too.
Miami (FL) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/17/2023
|Drake
|W 63-56
|MVP Arena
|3/19/2023
|Indiana
|W 85-69
|MVP Arena
|3/24/2023
|Houston
|W 89-75
|T-Mobile Center
|3/26/2023
|Texas
|-
|T-Mobile Center
