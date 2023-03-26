Sunday's Elite Eight matchup between the Texas Longhorns and the Miami Hurricanes at T-Mobile Center at 5:05 PM ET features the Longhorns' Marcus Carr and the Hurricanes' Norchad Omier as players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on CBS.

How to Watch Miami (FL) vs. Texas

Game Day: Sunday, March 26

Sunday, March 26 Game Time: 5:05 PM ET

5:05 PM ET Arena: T-Mobile Center

T-Mobile Center Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri TV: CBS

Miami (FL)'s Last Game

In its most recent game, Miami (FL) beat Houston on Friday, 89-75. Its high scorer was Nijel Pack with 26 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nijel Pack 26 4 2 1 0 7 Isaiah Wong 20 6 3 0 0 1 Jordan Miller 13 6 4 0 1 1

Miami (FL) Players to Watch

Omier is the Hurricanes' top rebounder (10.1 per game), and he contributes 13.3 points and 1.3 assists.

The Hurricanes get 15.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Jordan Miller.

Pack is posting 13.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, making 44.3% of his shots from the field and 40.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 treys per game.

Wooga Poplar is averaging 8.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, making 47.2% of his shots from the field and 38.4% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per contest.

Miami (FL) Top Performers (Last 10 Games)