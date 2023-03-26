Miami (FL) vs. Texas: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Elite Eight
The No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (29-8) and No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (28-7) will both try to secure a place in the NCAA Tournament Final Four when they meet on Sunday at T-Mobile Center. The game starts at 5:05 PM.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas vs. Miami (FL) matchup in this article.
Miami (FL) vs. Texas Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 5:05 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
Miami (FL) vs. Texas Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas Moneyline
|Miami (FL) Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas (-4.5)
|149.5
|-190
|+155
|DraftKings
|Texas (-4)
|149.5
|-190
|+160
|PointsBet
|Texas (-4)
|149.5
|-175
|+145
Miami (FL) vs. Texas Betting Trends
- Miami (FL) has put together a 20-14-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Hurricanes have been an underdog by 4 points or more four times this year, and covered the spread in four of those games.
- Texas is 19-17-1 ATS this season.
- A total of 17 out of the Longhorns' 37 games this season have gone over the point total.
Miami (FL) Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1100
- The Hurricanes have had the 53rd-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +10000 at the start of the season to +1100.
- The implied probability of Miami (FL) winning the national championship, based on its +1100 moneyline odds, is 8.3%.
